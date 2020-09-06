Menu
DRUG DRIVE: Court heard Robert John Smith had been smoking cannabis the night before jumping behind to wheel of his car. Pic: Russell Millard
News

Smoking a billy the night before lands Miles driver in hot water

Peta McEachern
6th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
WHEN a Roma policing unit pulled over a Miles man driving on Murilla St - it didn’t end well for the driver.

On Thursday, September 3, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Robert John Smith had been smoking cannabis the night before jumping behind to wheel of his car.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred at 7.25pm on July 7.

“The defendant produced a current P2 licence… and submitted to a roadside saliva test,” she said.

“Which returned an indication for a relevant drug. When asked… the defendant admitted to smoking cannabis the previous night.”

When the analysis certificate came back from the lab, snr const Jodie Tahana said it indicated a positive reading of cannabis in Smith’s saliva.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Smith if he wanted to keep his job as a feedlot hand, he needed to stay away from the drug.

“I have a discretion in relation to your fine, I’ve taken into account the nature of your offence, the dug in question, your previous history, because this is your first such offence – and without a licence for the next three months it may affect your employment,” Ms Mossop said.

Smith was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magistrates court drug driver robert john smith

