Smoke warning for Chinchilla and Jandowae

HAZARD reduction burns will be carried out at Barakula State Forest 40km north of Chinchilla in preparation for fire season.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will conduct a planned burn on Wednesday, September 16, as a part of an annual hazard reduction program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke may be seen between the Jandowae and Chinchilla localities,” he said.

“This planned burn aims to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the likelihood of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.”

The spokesman said the community needs keep in mind smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, and motorists must drive safely to the conditions.

“(Also) if suffering from a respiratory condition, close windows and doors, and keep medications close by,” he said.