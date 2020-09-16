Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SMOKE WARNING: Chinchilla and Jandowae region. Pic: Lisa Maree Williams
SMOKE WARNING: Chinchilla and Jandowae region. Pic: Lisa Maree Williams
News

Smoke warning for Chinchilla and Jandowae

Peta McEachern
16th Sep 2020 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAZARD reduction burns will be carried out at Barakula State Forest 40km north of Chinchilla in preparation for fire season.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will conduct a planned burn on Wednesday, September 16, as a part of an annual hazard reduction program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke may be seen between the Jandowae and Chinchilla localities,” he said.

“This planned burn aims to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the likelihood of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.”

The spokesman said the community needs keep in mind smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, and motorists must drive safely to the conditions.

“(Also) if suffering from a respiratory condition, close windows and doors, and keep medications close by,” he said.

barakula state forest reduction burn department of agriculture and fisheries queensland department of environment and science queensland parks and wildlife service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

        Premium Content Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

        News FORENSIC Crash Unit investigators from Dalby Police Station have charged a 42-year-old Tara woman following a fatal traffic crash at Chinchilla Tara Rd in May.

        ‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

        Premium Content ‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

        News “This will create investment and new jobs for the Maranoa."

        Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        Premium Content Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        News 100 loved ones gathered to cherish the little girl

        Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Premium Content Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Crime THE mother of a dead child and her partner have had their case heard in a Dalby...