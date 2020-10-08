Menu
BUSHFIRE WARNING: Multiple fire crews are attending a bushfire raging near Ducklo, southwest of Dalby. Picture: Stuart Fast
Smoke warning as multiple crews battle Ducklo bushfire

Sam Turner
8th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
MULTIPLE fire crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Ducklo, southwest of Dalby.

The fire broke out on Monday, and is posing no threat to property at this time, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services working to extinguish the fire.

Nearby residents in Dalby and surrounding towns may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

