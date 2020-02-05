Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scales Of Justice is well down the pecking order in voting for the All-Star Mile. Picture: AAP
Scales Of Justice is well down the pecking order in voting for the All-Star Mile. Picture: AAP
Horses

Smith tempts voters with slice of $5m pie

by Michael Manley
5th Feb 2020 3:50 PM

LINDSEY Smith is hoping to have two All-Star Mile runners in Scales Of Justice and Black Heart Bart but will need to use the two methods available to get into the field.

Smith believes if Scales of Justice wins the Group 1 Orr Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, it should place him at the top of the queue for an All-Star Mile wildcard.

And he is hoping people power with an added touch of encouragement can get his veteran Black Heart Bart into the $5 million race at Caulfield on March 14.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Smith said the stable planned to offer anyone who voted for Black Heart Bart and was drawn as his ambassador 10 per cent of any of the prizemoney he earnt in the All-Star Mile.

If Black Heart Bart won the All-Star Mile his ambassador would collect first prize of $250,000 in the competition plus $225,000 for their 10 per cent share.

Black Heart Bart was in 16th position on Wednesday with 1315 votes, while Scales of Justice was 29th with 431 votes.

ALL-STAR MILE: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE HORSE

"If he can't get in he won't be earning any prizemoney and I've got half of him so I'll give up five per cent and the owners will give up another five per cent," Smith said.

The trainer is happy with Black Heart Bart, who will trial in Perth on Monday before flying to Melbourne where he will run in the Futurity Stakes at Caulfield on February 22.

Smith said if Scales Of Justice could win the Orr Stakes it would be his second Group 1 win for the season. He won at Group 2 level in the Australia Stakes at his last start.

One lucky Black Heart Bart voter will get a 10 per cent slice of the prizemoney if the veteran lands a spot in the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images
One lucky Black Heart Bart voter will get a 10 per cent slice of the prizemoney if the veteran lands a spot in the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

"You'd think that would have him close to getting a wildcard and that looks the only way he's getting in," he said. "He's also a Group 1 winner over a mile.

"It would suit me to wait a month to run him again as I made a blue with him last campaign by backing him up in the Makybe Diva Stakes last spring as I had to push him too hard."

Smith said he was happy with Scales Of Justice's work at Warrnambool during the week and he hadn't gone backwards since his first-up win.

Trainer Lindsey Smith couldn’t be happier with Scales Of Justice heading into the Orr Stakes. Picture: AAP
Trainer Lindsey Smith couldn’t be happier with Scales Of Justice heading into the Orr Stakes. Picture: AAP

"He's improved, as he'll need to," he said. "Hey Doc will have taken a lot of improvement from his first-up run. Begood Toya Mother didn't handle Moonee Valley and he's been working well since, and the three-year-old Alabama Express is a smart horse."

FormGuide

ALL-STAR MILE LEADERBOARD

1. Alligator Blood 8811 votes

2. Star Missile 7342

3. Melody Belle 5691

4. Kolding 4762

5. Heart Of Puissance 2940

6. Aristia 2878

7. Catalyst 2842

8. Mr Quickie 2625

9. Begood Toya Mother 2447

10. Gold Fields 2409

More Stories

Show More
all-star mile black heart bart horse racing horses lindsey smith scales of justice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juveniles on joyride in stolen car evade police

        premium_icon Juveniles on joyride in stolen car evade police

        News Southwest police are following the movements of a group of juveniles in a stolen Mercedes Benz, speeding along the Warrego Highway.

        Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        premium_icon Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        News Family heartbroken after snake kills precious pet.

        Cattle herd tipped to shrink to record low

        premium_icon Cattle herd tipped to shrink to record low

        News The number of cattle in Australia will fall, experts say.

        Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        premium_icon Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        Weather Warnings have been issued for multiple rivers in the region