SMART INVESTMENT: Busy Western Downs servo listed for sale

A SMART BUY: A prime regional service station has been listed for sale in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

A SMART BUY: A prime regional service station has been listed for sale in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

A prime regional service station in Dalby has hit the real estate market, boasting a “quality investment” for the right buyer.

Freedom Fuels at 1/8 Drayton St has been listed by Raine and Horne Commercial in Toowoomba, and has presented an opportunity for savvy business investors to venture in regional Queensland.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

According to their listing, the investment property is leased to the Freedom Fuels service station chain on a ten year lease, with two by five year options available.

Freedom Fuels Dalby has been listed for sale. Picture: Realcommercial.com.au

The popular servo has been at its location at the corner of the Warrego and Moonie Highways since 2006, and has consistently been one of their top performing sites in Queensland.

Its success can partly attributed to the large amount of traffic made of western Queensland travellers who venture along the busy rural highway each week.

Freedom Fuels Dalby has been listed for sale. Picture: Sam Turner

Containing underground tanks and pipework on the freehold of the property, the business spans across 297 sqm, and boasts an annual net rent of $257,000, reflecting a great return on investment.

For more information, contact Nick Koenig on 0447 660 199.

Freedom Fuels Dalby has been listed for sale. Picture: Sam Turner

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription