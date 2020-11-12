Menu
SLOW DOWN: Police bust 20 speedsters in school zone. Pic: Valerie Horton
SLOW DOWN: Police bust 20 speedsters in school zone

Peta McEachern
12th Nov 2020 3:48 PM
CHINCHILLA police are continuing to crack down on speedsters who are putting their lives, and the lives of others at risk by speeding through school zones.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said over the past 10 days, 20 drivers have been issued with a ticket, with most fines being issued in the Kogan school zone.

The spokesman said it was concerning that most of the drivers were clocked doing 20km/h over the school zone limit, and warned drivers to slow down.

The Chinchilla police recently launched Operation Chariot Repeal to ensure the safety of road users in the Chinchilla district and hold dangerous drivers to account.

In August 2020, the massive combined road safety operation was headed by constable Cameron Grant, and senior constable James Leahy, who issued; 5430 roadside breath tests, 6 random drug tests, 222 traffic infringement notices, and six vehicle searches – which resulted in 106 charges and 39 notices to appear.

