Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Slippery surprise inside man’s backpack

by Kara Sonter
19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN getting ready for work realised he had more than a packed lunch in his backpack after a snake decided to let themselves in.

The one metre python was discovered on Tuesday morning, tucked away in the bag alongside document files.

The snake, zipped safely in the bag, was delivered to Cleveland Veterinary Clinic where it and the bag were locked down inside a birdcage and a dog cage just to be safe.

Redland's Snake Catcher Tony Morrison said the man had noticed something green in the bag that he knew he had not left there himself.

"Instantly he zipped it right up," Mr Morrison said.

The clinic made the call to Mr Morrison to collect the snake, and advised anyone who came across a snake to call their local snake catcher to remove it rather than moving it themselves.

"We don't want people picking up a snake that they don't know what it is," a clinic spokeswoman said.

"Ideally, call a snake catcher... but you can call us if you need advice."

Mr Morrison said the snake was relocated locally.

More Stories

Show More
animals environment offbeat queensland snakes wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        premium_icon Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        News A Chinchilla man has used the paywave function on a stolen card to purchase tobacco and alcohol.

        New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        premium_icon New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        News THE Dalby business leader has called on other candidates to discuss major local...

        Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        premium_icon Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        News The Chinchilla home has been targeted overnight, thieves stealing two cars.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...