Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BBQ FOR VETERANS: An Australian mental health charity is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, to support a new national initiative called A BBQ to Remember. Picture: Contributed
BBQ FOR VETERANS: An Australian mental health charity is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, to support a new national initiative called A BBQ to Remember. Picture: Contributed
Community

Slap a sausage on the barbie for Remembrance Day

Sam Turner
2nd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS across the Western Downs are encouraged to slap some sausages on the barbie to play their part in keeping the memory of Remembrance Day alive this year.

Australian mental health promotion charity Swiss 8 is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, businesses, pubs and clubs to contribute to their new national initiative A BBQ to Remember. 

Former combat veteran and Swiss 8 CEO Adrian Sutter said Remembrance Day was a chance for all Australians to come together and celebrate the selfless acts of our national heroes.

“At the 11th hour on the 11th day on the 11th month, the Great War was finally over,” he said.

“ We have the Army, Air force, navy, Doctors, Nurses and first responders to thank for the many freedoms we enjoy today.

“This year, when the nation was in the thick of a global pandemic, Anzac Day was not a day of connection and coming together and the Defence and veteran community has felt the weight of that heavily.”

READ MORE:

90+ PHOTOS: Dalby punters hit the track in style

ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Warrego

Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

Mr Sutter wanted to ensure Remembrance Day brought people together this year and reduce isolation that has hindered Australia through their new campaign.

“A BBQ to Remembe r is a campaign that encourages Australians to connect around the barbie, to remember our heroes and to discuss the big elephant in the room, mental health challenges,” he said.

“The only thing more Australian than a BBQ is the nation’s support of our defence personnel on ANZAC and Remembrance Day.”

RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, businesses and pubs are invited to support A BBQ to Remember  by hosting an event at their venue.

Funds raised by Swiss 8 will go directly towards supporting veteran mental health, while funds raised at the BBQ will go to sub-Branches to support their effort in helping veterans in our local community.

To register your BBQ, head here.

remembrance day western downs community western downs veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The race for Callide, as it happened

        Premium Content The race for Callide, as it happened

        News HERE was our rolling coverage of the seat of Callide for 2020's Queensland Election.

        Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace awards

        Premium Content Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace...

        News VETERAN organisations and returned serviceman in the federal electorate of Maranoa...

        Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        Premium Content Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        News THREE Callide hopefuls share their prospects of winning and the feedback they’ve...

        Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Premium Content Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Health During Mental Health Month, Rural Aid asked their counsellors to share what they...