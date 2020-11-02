Slap a sausage on the barbie for Remembrance Day

BBQ FOR VETERANS: An Australian mental health charity is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, to support a new national initiative called A BBQ to Remember. Picture: Contributed

RESIDENTS across the Western Downs are encouraged to slap some sausages on the barbie to play their part in keeping the memory of Remembrance Day alive this year.

Australian mental health promotion charity Swiss 8 is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, businesses, pubs and clubs to contribute to their new national initiative A BBQ to Remember.

Former combat veteran and Swiss 8 CEO Adrian Sutter said Remembrance Day was a chance for all Australians to come together and celebrate the selfless acts of our national heroes.

“At the 11th hour on the 11th day on the 11th month, the Great War was finally over,” he said.

“ We have the Army, Air force, navy, Doctors, Nurses and first responders to thank for the many freedoms we enjoy today.

“This year, when the nation was in the thick of a global pandemic, Anzac Day was not a day of connection and coming together and the Defence and veteran community has felt the weight of that heavily.”

Mr Sutter wanted to ensure Remembrance Day brought people together this year and reduce isolation that has hindered Australia through their new campaign.

“A BBQ to Remembe r is a campaign that encourages Australians to connect around the barbie, to remember our heroes and to discuss the big elephant in the room, mental health challenges,” he said.

“The only thing more Australian than a BBQ is the nation’s support of our defence personnel on ANZAC and Remembrance Day.”

RSL Clubs and sub-Branches, businesses and pubs are invited to support A BBQ to Remember by hosting an event at their venue.

Funds raised by Swiss 8 will go directly towards supporting veteran mental health, while funds raised at the BBQ will go to sub-Branches to support their effort in helping veterans in our local community.

