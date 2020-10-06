Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GRIM FIND: The discovery of the skull was made yesterday.
GRIM FIND: The discovery of the skull was made yesterday.
News

Skull found in forest near Warwick

Tessa Flemming
6th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE discovery of a skull found in a state forest near Warwick is being investigated by police.

A QPS spokesman confirmed this morning that the skull, which is believed to be human, was located in the Durikai State Forest, 27km west of Warwick.

The spokesman said authorities were at this stage treating the findings as 'non-suspicious' and were awaiting further information.

He said it was not known yet how long the skull had been there.

It comes as gold prospectors reported seeing forensic police investigating the spot.


More updates to come.

find human remains skull
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        Premium Content A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        News THE BLOOD, sweat and tears of locals have gone into this piece of intory

        REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council provided an update on the Tara Pool Master Plan.

        Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        Premium Content Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        News A WESTERN Downs dad faced Chinchilla court for possessing dangerous drugs.