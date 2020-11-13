Skimpy solution to ugly gym short issue

Gyms have been flooded with women wearing tiny gym shorts. But the racy fitness trend had an unsightly drawback – until now.

Because of this, Sydney-based activewear brand STAX came up with a solution, creating a seamless G-string designed specifically to stay hidden and give wearers a sculpted booty.

The secret undies are set to hit shelves on November 13, but those who got their hands on them in an early-release are already raving about the item, describing the G-strings as "insane".

Matilda Murray, who co-owns the fitness label with partner Don Robertson, told news.com.au the pair came up with the nifty solution after the success of a seamless range of gym tights, shorts and bras in April that saw the couple make $150,000 in just seven minutes.

"We are asked so often which underwear we recommend under all of our tights and bike shorts, which is why we decided to release our seam free sports G-strings," Ms Murray said.

"After all, nobody wants VPL (visible panty lines)."

Australian activewear brand STAX have created special undies after identifying a problem with the bike-short trend many women had. Picture: Instagram

Ms Murray explained that underwear and shapewear had "become more mainstream" recently, adding "now there's no confusion of which underwear to wear underneath your activewear".

The $19.95 G-strings are part of the brand's new seamless collection which hits the online store at 9am on Friday - and it has already caused a stir online.

"The sneaky little seamless G-string is killer," one delighted wearer wrote online.

"These undies are insane," another said.

While one declared: "This fixes that annoying problem where you can see my undies when I wear bike shorts. It's genius."

As well as the undies - which come in pink, purple, blue, orange and jade green as well as nude and black - STAX is releasing matching seamless bike shorts, tights and crop sports bras.

Matilda Murray with co-owner and partner Don Robertson. Picture: Instagram

After selling out in minutes earlier this year, Ms Murray said they had ordered four times the amount of stock this time around and even had to acquire a new warehouse to hold it all.

The brand, which has managed to successfully survive the financial strains of COVID-19, has gone from strength to strength in 2020, something Ms Murray credits to building an inclusive and diverse community.

"Don and I are really passionate about not having just one STAX woman - days of the one-person ideal target audience are gone in our opinion," she said.

"Our STAX woman is every woman, Regardless of your shape, size or race.

"Don and I believe every body is beautiful and we want everybody to be able to shop with us, which is why we cater to size XXS - 4XL in our staple ranges and are constantly increasing our size run in our limited-edition releases."

You can no longer see undies underneath the tight shorts and gym tights. Picture: Instagram

This was reflected in the brand's most recent online campaign, earning praise from followers for using "real women with real bodies".

"We love a brand that uses inclusive models," one person wrote on Instagram.

"I absolutely love how there are all different sizes and shapes it gives u more of an idea how a certain set will fit/look! Well done guys! Love ur brand," another said.

"YES! Thank you for using real women in your advertising," someone else added.

Recently, the brand has earned some celebrity fans overseas, including TikTok megastar Addison Rae and Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn who have both been spotted in the Australian activewear.

STAX became best-known for its "best black tights" which have been hailed online for the "buttery soft" fabric.

Originally published as Skimpy solution to ugly gym short issue

One happy woman showing off her ‘secret’ seamless G-string. Picture: Instagram

The ‘genius’ solution has been praised online. Picture: Instagram

Women have been giving the new seamless collection, on sale November 13, rave reviews online. Picture: Instagram