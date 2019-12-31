Menu
CELEBRATIONS: There is plenty happening in our region this New Year’s Eve.
News

Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

Zoe Bell
31st Dec 2019 9:30 AM
‘Kickin OLD School’ Party

DIG out your old school uniform and rock on with Aloud Out in the Cod Hole and welcome in the new year at the Condamine Pub.

WHEN: December 31

WHERE: Condamine Pub, Wambo Street

New Year’s Eve at ‘The Bowlsy’

Bring in 2020, enjoy a cold drink and why not play a game of barefoot Bowls while your at it.

There will also be BBQ Rib Fillet and Salad to feed those hungry stomachs for $12 a head.

Booking essential so contact Sue on 0488082457

WHEN: December 31

WHERE: Chinchilla Bowls Club

New Year’s Eve Social Bowls

Warm up for your festivities by having a roll on the green. It’s only $8 a game.

There will be a BBQ operating so food won’t be an issue.

WHEN: December 31, Bar opens at 5pm and games start at 6pm.

WHERE: Miles Bowls Club

New Year’s Eve at the RSL

Enjoy a beautiful meal at the bistro before singing yourself into the new with karaoke with Shaz.

You can even party into next year because they are open till 2am and have a courtesy bus to get you home safely.

WHEN: December 31, bistro will be open from 6pm to 8.30pm and the venue is opened till 2am January 1, 2020.

WHERE: Chinchilla RSL Memorial RSL

Rodeo Street Party

The club are going wild out west on New Year’s Eve, so put on those cowboys boots and hat to make sure you look the part.

WHEN: December 31, 8pm. Kids arena open from 5pm.

WHERE: The Club Hotel, Chinchilla

News Years Eve Old Time Dance

Time a step back time and dance your way into the 2020.

Everyone is welcome and it’s going to be fun for the whole family.

WHEN: December 31, 8pm till late

WHERE: Warra Hall

