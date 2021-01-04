Six Chinchilla homes broken into during NYE crime spree

CRIME SPREE: With over six homes being broken into in one night, Chinchilla’s property crime problem set to plague the town into the New year. Pic: Supplied

Chinchilla residents had been grappling with fear and uncertainty since late 2019 when property crime skyrocketed throughout 2020 - and the New Year was no different with over six homes being broken into.

On Thursday, December 31, three homes on Cole St, two homes on Beasley St, one on Kings St, and one near Wambo St, were all broken into by thieves.

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said most of the break and enters occurred after thieves gained entry through unlocked doors.

“The offenders are also cutting through fly screens with knives and opening windows from the outside,” he said.

“We strongly urge residents to invest in security screens, or at least put a dowel in the windowsill so it can’t be opened.”

The spokesman said the offenders looking for cars to steal, were unsuccessful, although a Louis Vuitton handbag and iPad was stolen from a Kings Park Accommodation room.

“Those staying in temporary accommodation also need to be vigilant in making sure their rooms are locked and keys are hidden – even if they’re just in the shower,” he said.

Businesses and residents are strongly urged by police to install CCTV cameras to help catch offenders.

“These are offenders skilled, investigations have been able to progress immensely with the help of the community coming forward with CCTV footage,” he said.

With 92 Chinchilla homes being broken into during 2020 and youth offenders behind a significant chunk of those crimes, the community was quick to react - with two petitions launched demanding action from the Queensland government which has drawn the attention of police minister Mark Ryan and resulted in new localised police programs to tackle the complex issue.