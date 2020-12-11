Sitcom star’s new million-dollar job

He had a quirky supporting role in the hit sitcom The Office – but this actor has now moved it into a lucrative new career.

He had a quirky supporting role in the hit sitcom The Office – but this actor has now moved it into a lucrative new career.

Brian Baumgartner is earning big bucks in 2020.

The actor, who starred as chilli-loving accountant Kevin Malone in the long-running US sitcom The Office, is poised to earn more than $US1 million ($AU1.33 million) from videos posted on the Cameo app.

The app's co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, recently revealed in The New York Times Sway podcast that the 48-year-old had the most revenue on the platform.

"The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from The Office," said Galanis. "He'll do over $1 million this year in bookings."

Kevin Malone was one of The Office’s best-loved supporting characters.

Cameo, created in 2016, allows the stars to create personalised video messages to fan for a fee set by the talent. There are more than 30,000 celebrities on Cameo, Refinery29.com reported in April. It features actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, reality TV stars and YouTube channel personalities. Baumgartner charges $US195 ($AU258) for a personalised video greeting.

In the podcast, Galanis said it's the comedian's "persona" that makes him so in-demand.

"He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," he explained. "And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job."

"He's reliable," shared the tech entrepreneur. "He turns them around quickly. And the content is really fun."

RELATED: Secret plot twist that would've totally changed The Office

Baumgartner’s role in The Office was small – he didn’t even feature in most cast photos for the show. NBC Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

According to Galanis, "comedians tend to do best" on the app.

The Office, a mockumentary-style comedy that centred on a group of office workers, aired from 2005 until 2013 and currently streams on Binge.

Since the series came to an end, Baumgartner has kept busy hosting An Oral History of The Office, a podcast on Spotify. It features interviews with former co-stars including Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

Galanis previously told Refinery29.com that he's seen an increase in sales of Cameo videos since the start of the quarantine and social distancing this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch every season of The Office with BINGE. New customers get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly. Sign up at binge.com.au

Baumgartner (top right) has parlayed his supporting TV role into a lucrative new career.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner left sobbing over The Office finale

"As far as when we really started to see a spike in our business, it was kind of mid-March," he told the outlet. "Overall, basically our sales have doubled over the last three weeks. We've also actually seen with the increased amount of requests that a higher percentage of the videos are getting completed … I think mostly it's just because people have more time. The talent is sitting at home in their couches like you and I are."

Galanis also revealed that comedian Gilbert Gottfried made the most money on Cameo last year. For 2020, he has seen an increase in sales for the Tiger King cast.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Sitcom star's new million-dollar job