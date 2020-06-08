Sisters strike a chord in iso

WHEN The McClymonts settled on the name for their sixth studio album, Mayhem to Madness, it was a reflection of their busy lives as mothers and touring musicians.

The all-sister trio never imagined it would take on an entirely new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had recorded it pre-coronavirus at the end of last year. Brooke was pregnant so we had to finish the recording before she had her boy in January," says vocalist and bass player Sam.

"We even had the title and when the pandemic started we thought 'We've jinxed ourselves. What have we done?'.

"We thought we were living mayhem at home with the kids, trying to be musos at the same time and going out and playing gigs on the weekends, which is a fun madness. There was no off button between this crazy home life and the road. We thought that was mayhem to madness and then this (the pandemic) happened."

The album's first single, anthem I Got This, struck a particularly strong chord with fans when it was released in mid-March.

Even Sam says the song has given her strength during lockdown with two toddlers.

"We picked it as the first single because it was very positive and uplifting. For us it was about everything we go through as mums and wives and business owners. Sometimes you feel like it's weighing you down, but you remember everyone is relying on you and you get on with it - women, we do it well," she says.

"On our socials people have been saying how the song relates to them, whether it be addiction or being in the health profession during COVID. We've had teenagers struggling in school write to us; everyone relates to a song diffenretly and that's what's so powerful about music. I've even had to tell myself maybe I need to put on my own song to get through today."

Mayhem to Madness also features the trio's first ever cover recorded for an album - Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies.

"Every tour cycle we put in a cover and at the end of the night people always say 'When are you going to 'record that song?', We thought 'Why not?'" Sam says.

"We grew up listening to them, so we were a bit nervous to do it too."

The McClymonts' sixth studio album Mayhem to Madness is out June 12. Supplied

Brooke, Sam and Mollie have already rescheduled nearly all of their tour dates for the album, taking a punt that they will be able to play to sizeable crowds by the first shows in September.

"I think 98% of people who'd bought their tickets (for the original dates) kept their tickets. It was absolutely amazing," Sam says. "Everyone's like 'No worries, when you move it we'll be there'. It goes to show how much support there is.

"That's the kind of industry within country music. We have amazing followers. It's very rare to have artists with as many albums as we get in country music. The fans follow you through thick and thin, not just the hits you've had. I know we'll all get through this together."

Mayhem to Madness is out Friday via Island Records. For tour dates go to themcclymonts.net.au.

THE McCLYMONTS 2020 TOUR



Fri 4 Sep - Goulburn Workers Club - Goulburn, NSW

Sat 5 Sep - Blacktown Workers Club - Blacktown, NSW

Fri 11 Sept - Old Mill Hotel - Hahndorf, SA

Fri 18 Sept - The Doylo - Doyalson, NSW

Sat 19 Sept - Big Country Festival - Berry, NSW

Fri 9 Oct - Mounties - Mount Pritchard, NSW

Sat 10 Oct - Wests New Lambton - Newcastle, NSW

Fri 23 Oct - C.EX Coffs Harbour - Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sat 24 Oct - Twin Towns Services Club - Tweed Heads, NSW

Fri 30 Oct - Cessnock Leagues Club - Cessnock, NSW

Sat 31 Oct - Wests Diggers, Nelson Bay - Nelson Bay, NSW

Fri 6 Nov - Southern Cross Club, Woden - Canberra, ACT

Sat 7 Nov - The Cube - Campbelltown, NSW

Fri 13 Nov - Caloundra RSL - Caloundra, QLD

Sat 14 Nov - Kedron Wavell Services Club - Chermside, QLD

Fri 20 Nov - York on Lilydale - Mount Evelyn, VIC

Sat 21 Nov - Latrobe Performing Arts Centre, Town Hall - Traralgon, VIC

Fri 27 Nov - Launceston Country Club - Launceston, TAS

Sat 28 Nov - Burnie Town Hall - Burnie, TAS

Fri 4 Dec - Dalyrmple Hotel - Townsville, QLD

Sat 5 Dec - Brothers Leagues Club - Cairns, QLD

Fri 11 Dec - Gateway Hotel - Corio, VIC

Sat 12 Dec - Chelsea Heights Hotel - Chelsea Heights, VIC

Fri 8 Jan -Wagga Civic Theatre - Wagga Wagga, NSW

Sat 9 Jan - Albury Commercial Club - Albury, NSW

Fri 29 Jan - Ulumbarra Theatre - Bendigo, VIC

Sat 30 Jan - Ballarat Civic Hall - Ballarat, VIC