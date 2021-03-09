Single mum banned from driving for four years
A single mum's repeat offending has resulted in her being banned from driving for four years.
Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while disqualified by a court order.
Dodd-Brown was originally disqualified by a court last October for two years.
But on January 29, she was again caught behind the wheel on Rockhampton's Quay St.
Dodd-Brown told police she was unaware of her disqualification.
In court last Thursday, Dodd-Brown's solicitor said the single mum had been confused about her disqualification period.
For the latest offence, Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dodd-Brown $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years - a penalty to be served on top of her previous two-year ban.
