Simple pleasures at Christmas

With Christmas now well and truly gone, shops are reducing the prices of their Christmas food, decorations, gift wrappings and cards; the trappings of Christmas we all take for granted.

Each year our list of needs grows longer – fairy lights for the tree and garden, gourmet cakes and biscuits, designer clothes, expensive wines, the latest gadgetry and toys for gifts – and we look back and it’s never enough.

Very few people who celebrated Christmas in the 1920s and ’30s remember trees trimmed with tinsel and lights, or fancy decorations in the house. Christmas cards were rare and gifts were wrapped in plain brown paper or newspaper.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas catalogues arrived in the mail from retail shops in the city like David Jones and Cribb and Foote. Many a bush kid scrutinized those pages, longing for the shiny red bicycle or a porcelain faced doll but such expensive toys were unaffordable for most farming families of that era.

“Wishing books - that was what we called them, because we used to wish we could have those things but we never did, “one of my Local Legends recalls.

“I remember my Dad going off on his horse with the shot gun one Christmas Eve and coming home with ducks for Christmas dinner. Dad plucked them and Mum dressed and cleaned them, then on Christmas morning she stuffed them with breadcrumbs and onion and baked them for lunch.”

“We kept the feathers; they would go into quilts and pillows. Our gifts for Christmas were always practical; something we needed like clothes or shoes. We also had a red stocking that Santa filled with lollies and maybe a little toy or a book.”

Another Local Legend recalls Christmases spent on the farm with her large family.

“Mum and Dad would have put a lot of effort into gifts for the ten children. For the girls there would be dolls made from flour bags stuffed with paper. Making dolls from these calico bags was so popular; the flour company began printing a doll’s face on the bag.”

“Dad made stick horses using a frayed rope for manes and tails, and one year he made us a billy cart. Pulled by the poddy calves it was great entertainment for all of us, although with the rough treatment we gave it, it didn’t last too long.”

“Mum would be busy for days in the kitchen, making huge puddings and Christmas cakes. The puddings, boiled in calico cloth flour bags were hung by strings in the breezeway. Mum used to get so mad at the boys; they would run past and give them a smack with the flat of their hand each time they passed them.”

For Joan’s family on Glenidol near Mitchell a special Christmas excursion was the shopping trip the family took about a week before Christmas. “My brothers and sister and I were each given 3 pence to spend on an ice cream, some lollies and a fizzy drink. Dad bought a shilling’s worth of boiled lollies for Christmas Day. It was the only time of the year we ever had such a treat.”

In their close knit community of Womallila, families would gather for a big communal Christmas lunch. The women brought cakes, jellies and custards to share, along with the traditional Christmas puddings, home cured hams and roast turkeys.

When I asked Ted Hicks what he remembered of his childhood Christmas, he replied, “It always seemed to take so long to come. There was always watermelon at Christmas, because we used to grow them, but never ice cream. We didn’t have the refrigeration for it.” he recalled.

“The Christmas I remember best was the year I got my first pony, Beauty. That was the very best Christmas ever!”

Joan Ainsworth remembers being flooded in one Christmas. “Don’t worry; her father told her, there’ll always be a Santa Claus.” So despite being cut off from town, Santa still made his visit and filled the children’s stockings.

“My father loved Christmas. He always made sure we had a good time. We missed the Midnight Service that Christmas, but there was still ham and turkey and I remember Grandma opening her homemade ginger beer; it exploded and ended up on the ceiling!”

As simple as these Christmas celebrations were, one thing is apparent; children were happy with their home made toys and a handful of sweets. They made their own fun while parents enjoyed time to relax. It was a little oasis of peace in an otherwise busy year, unless they were dairy farmers! Cows still had to be milked on Christmas Day.

Their gifts were modest and mostly handmade, the setting was the family home with few adornments but the joy of Christmas came from time spent together and the spirit of giving and sharing.