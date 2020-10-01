Menu
SILO TOURISM: Unique new project coming to Darling Downs

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 4:54 PM
UNDER Darling Downs nightskies the history of the region will be told in enormous projections on silos as part of a new art project that is set to boost tourism in the Darling Downs and Southwest

Southwest Queensland Regional Arts Services and Illuminart have teamed up to bring a new light show, to be projected on silos in the towns of Wallumbilla, Bell and Cecil Plains.

Maranoa Regional Council has discussed this opportunity in a general meeting in September this year and are hoping for the tour to come to Wallumbilla in June 2021.

Illuminart will be doing the tour from June 4 to 12.

Maranoa mayor Tyson Golder believes the art project will give people reason to stay a little longer and contribute to the local economy of Wallumbilla.

“The outline of it is that we’re projecting artwork onto these of the silos, basically this will make a visual spectacular at night-time,” Cr Golder said.

“A lot of people come up to Queensland for winter time, it’s going to be a great show to come and stay for the next spectacular.

“Hopefully next year we’re back to normal and everyone can enjoy Queensland beautiful winters.”

Council and ratepayers are not expected to fund the project, as grant applications have been made to fund this upcoming event.

With that grant money and approval from Queensland Rail, due to safety precautions, the show will be able to go ahead.

“Basically, ouncil approved going for a grant and if the grant’s successful, between Western Downs and ourselves, that will happen,” Cr Golder said.

