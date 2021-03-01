Significant safety concerns for Western Downs nursing home residents

REVEALED: Two Western Downs council run nursing homes have reported the duty of care is so dismal that an immediate audit needs to take place. Pic: Supplied

REVEALED: Two Western Downs council run nursing homes have reported the duty of care is so dismal that an immediate audit needs to take place. Pic: Supplied

There are growing concerns in the community for the health and safety of elderly residents at two nursing home facilities on the Western Downs after the council revealed significant safety concerns surrounding care at the Tarcoola Aged Care Facility in Tara.

The Tarcoola nursing home is owned and operated by the Western Downs Council, who detailed failings at the Tara facility and the Carinya Aged Care Facility in Miles, in a letter to the resident’s families on Friday, February 26.

“Council has recently identified systemic safety and quality issues at our Tarcoola Residential Aged Care that are of significant concern to council,” the letter read.

“Both age care facilities have long faced significant challenges in retaining quality and accredited staff.

“The ongoing problem is the product of several contributing factors and issues faced by the aged care and health industry broadly.”

The council said as a result of multiple failings the Age Care Quality and Safety Commission will be conducting audits at both facilities.

“The results of the audit will be reported back to the council at which time it will assess its ability of operating it’s residential aged care facilities in accordance with (current government standards).”

“In addition to the urgent audit council is also continuing with its efforts to recruit Clinical Leading staff at Tarcoola to ensure adequate levels of care are being provided.”

A council spokeswoman said the health and safety of the age care residents under their charge remains a high priority.

“Ensuring its aged care residents have access to safe, quality care is of the utmost priority and Council must have absolute confidence its aged care facilities are operating safely both legislatively and ethically,” she said.

The Chinchilla News asked the council what issues were flagged as needing auditing, and how long they’ve been aware of the “significant” safety issues.

However, the council did not respond to these questions.

The council also declined to give assurances to the families who have entrusted loved ones to Tarcoola and Carinya that their elderly family members are in safe hands.



More to come...