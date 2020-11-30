Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Sickening’: Video shows car hit cyclist

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 9:11 AM

 

Police have launched an investigation after dramatic footage surfaced of the heart-stopping moment a motorist collides with a cyclist in Newcastle.

The vision shows the car clipping the rider who then tumbles onto the road, along with several other cyclists he is riding with.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris

 

 

The motorist then appears to drive off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information is urged to come forward."

More to come

Originally published as 'Sickening': Video shows car hit cyclist

More Stories

Show More
car crash cyclist cyclist crash editors picks newscastle police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Scammers targeting South West Queensland

        Premium Content WARNING: Scammers targeting South West Queensland

        News HERE’S how you can protect yourself against online scammers this holiday season:

        Motorbikers flock to Roma for huge Christmas charity run

        Premium Content Motorbikers flock to Roma for huge Christmas charity run

        News THIS year’s Maranoa Motorcyclists Toy Run had the largest turnout since 2012, with...

        Hours long police pursuit locates stolen Miles car

        Premium Content Hours long police pursuit locates stolen Miles car

        News A CAR stolen from Miles this morning was located 130km from where it was taken.

        Truck carrying machinery ablaze on Leichhardt Highway

        Premium Content Truck carrying machinery ablaze on Leichhardt Highway

        News EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire on the Leichhardt Hwy...