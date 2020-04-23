Siblings unite in a new way to honour the ANZAC’s sacrifice

UNITED: Siblings Sophie and Dale Scutchings will be playing their instruments on ANZAC DAY in their driveway ceremony.

WHEN picking up a trumpet one year ago, an ambition of Dale Scutchings was to learn how to play The Last Post.

In the face of COVID-19, Dale has come up with an innovative way to commemorate Anzac Day and now will achieve that goal.

At 6am on Saturday, he will be playing the piece for the first time in front of an audience as he creates a ceremony from this driveway.

Dale said that not only did being isolation provide the perfect time to practice, he also wanted to do it as a way of saying thank you to the Diggers.

“I wanted to respect them because they sacrificed quite a lot going overseas,” he said.

“They had no home and no families, and they were the ones who gave us freedom today, so it’s nice to respect that.”

After he received the music piece in term four last year, he practised it one it or twice before he took a break.

He started to practise again in February and since then have been practising every five days.

He did admit that it has been a challenging thing to learn, having to learn new notes and how to change pitch swiftly.

“Two kids who do play the trumpet with me got the piece of music for the last post and ripped it up and threw it bin because they thought ‘wow this looks difficult’,” he said.

“I’ve had to learn to play be my trumpet differently,” he said.

“I’ve learnt how to play different pitches quickly, and I have to react quicker.

“I also learnt how to change my mouth positioning.”

Once Dale sister heard him practising his sister Sophie decided that help out by playing the Australian and New Zealand National anthems on her flute because they too were an essential part of Anzac Day.

“I’ve known how to play the Australian National anthem since I started because I got given the piece of music in my first of playing,” she said.

“However, the New Zealand national anthem I got at the start of the last term and have been learning since then.

“I think it might give Dale some courage and confront when he goes up to do it, and we must give a lot of respect because they sacrificed so much for us.”

The pair wanted to thank their music teacher Mrs Kellie McKensey who has encouraged and supported them over the past four years.

She was the one who instructed them, provided the music and inspired them to practice.

Approximately 20 of Chinchilla State High School concert band students will be joining the brother and sister, playing the last post on their trombones and trumpets in their driveways.

One of these students includes Zachariah Gerke, who is a year ten student at Chinchilla State High School.

He has previously played the Last Post for Chinchilla State High School and Chinchilla State Primary School but looks forward to playing it from his driveway.

“I believe this is a wonderful way to gather together and remember those who fought in wars for our freedom,” he said.

“We may be far apart physically, but we will be together in our hearts as one, as a nation; full of hardworking Australians.

“We will forever remember our extremely brave ANZAC’s.”