Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOLEN CAR: Showering motel guest targeted by opportunistic thieves in Chinchilla. Picture: Stuart Milligan
STOLEN CAR: Showering motel guest targeted by opportunistic thieves in Chinchilla. Picture: Stuart Milligan
News

Showering motel guest targeted by opportunistic thieves

Peta McEachern
29th Oct 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA Motor Inn guest was targeted by opportunistic thieves overnight, who quietly snuck into his unlocked hotel room while he was showering – stealing his car keys, car, and wallet.

Officer in charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said the offenders returned later in the evening to steal the car.

Sergeant Irvine has urged the community to remain vigilant with locking up their homes and vehicles.

“It’s not about victim blaming, but the reality is - prevention is better than a cure,” he said.

“If they don’t have the keys, they won’t steal your car.”

Chinchilla police are yet to locate the stolen Mitsubishi Triton, and have asked residents not to approach the vehicle with the registration number, 983WRO.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the offenders gained entry to the motel room via a sneak-break and enter between 6.30pm, and 6.15am on Thursday October 29.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

If you see the vehicle, ring triple-0 immediately.

break and enter chinchilla chinchilla motor inn chinchilla police chinchilla stolen cars property crime queensland police services stolen cars

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Coronavirus Qld lockdown saw increase in illicit drug use

        Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Premium Content Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Politics Qld election debate: Premier pins hopes on coronavirus record

        ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        Premium Content ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        News ORIGIN Energy has confirmed there will be job losses in the Western Downs.