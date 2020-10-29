Showering motel guest targeted by opportunistic thieves

A CHINCHILLA Motor Inn guest was targeted by opportunistic thieves overnight, who quietly snuck into his unlocked hotel room while he was showering – stealing his car keys, car, and wallet.

Officer in charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said the offenders returned later in the evening to steal the car.

Sergeant Irvine has urged the community to remain vigilant with locking up their homes and vehicles.

“It’s not about victim blaming, but the reality is - prevention is better than a cure,” he said.

“If they don’t have the keys, they won’t steal your car.”

Chinchilla police are yet to locate the stolen Mitsubishi Triton, and have asked residents not to approach the vehicle with the registration number, 983WRO.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the offenders gained entry to the motel room via a sneak-break and enter between 6.30pm, and 6.15am on Thursday October 29.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

If you see the vehicle, ring triple-0 immediately.