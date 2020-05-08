Show societies receive massive $600,000+ cash injection

CASH INJECTION: The Miles and Wandoan show are set to be bigger and better in 2021 after receiving a $624,000 investment. Pic: Supplied

CASH INJECTION: The Miles and Wandoan show are set to be bigger and better in 2021 after receiving a $624,000 investment. Pic: Supplied

THE cancellation of the Miles and Wandoan show due to COVID-19 was a massive blow for the community, but next year’s shows are set to be bigger and better with a cash injection of $624,000.

Through the Federal Government’s Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program the Miles and Wandoan show societies will have a fresh face when the showgrounds are renewed and reinvigorated.

The grant was announced today by Maranoa MP David Littleproud, who said it was a significant investment as show societies were the lifeblood of rural communities.

“Shows are the heart and soul of our regional communities and when their next event rolls around, these upgrades will make the event even more attractive to show goers,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services across Maranoa because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – making improvements to the Miles and Wandoan Showgrounds reflects this.

“It’s disappointing the 2020 Shows in Miles and Wandoan have been cancelled because of COVID-19 because these shows bring the community together and are major drawcards.

“That’s why it’s so important that in 2021 these two shows come back bigger and better than before.

“The Miles Showgrounds will make use of $500,000 for new grandstand seating, toilets, main arena lighting and improved pathways.

“The Wandoan Show Society will invest $124,000 in fencing, roof extensions and new windows and insulated ceilings in their facilities.”

Mr Littleproud said the grant would provide a boost to the local economy as more are drawn out west to see what the region has to offer.

“Upgrading show facilities means more visitors to these regional events, more local employment, and more tills ringing in local businesses.

“I want to see our shows continue to grow in size and popularity and bridge the rural/urban divide.”

A total of 122 regional shows received a portion of funding through the $20 million Regional Agricultural Show Development grants program - show societies in Maranoa received more than $3.4 million.