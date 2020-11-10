Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Comanchero bikie Shane Ross found dead in Gold Coast bushland
Crime

Shots fired at home inside gated community

by Elise Williams
10th Nov 2020 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives are investigating after multiple bullets were fired at the front door of a Gold Coast home early this morning.

Just after 1am, police were called to a gated community at Seawind Rd in Coomera Waters after reports someone had fired "multiple" bullets at the front door of one of the homes.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, no one was injured during the incident.

The spokeswoman confirmed "a number of projectiles" had been shot at the door.

It remains unclear how the person or people involved gained access to the private community.

It's also unknown whether this was a targeted attack.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Originally published as Shots fired at home inside gated community

More Stories

editors picks gold coast shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        Premium Content Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        News THE 18-year-old Roma woman shares her turbulent journey home from France, and what makes Roma unique. FULL STORY:

        Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        Premium Content Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        News The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of...

        News Teenager injured in motorbike crash east of Chinchilla.