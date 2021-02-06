Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

A young man who was caught breaking the law twice in two months while on his Learner licence, fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Keenan Mark Pierce, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving unaccompanied while holding a learner licence and two counts of not displaying his learner plates correctly.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins detailed the facts of Pierce's case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 9.50am on October 20 last year, police patrolling Gladstone Central intercepted Pierce driving a vehicle with his girlfriend as a passenger, and she only had her learner's permit at the time.

Police stopped him for a licence check and they noticed he was not displaying his learner plates.

The court heard Pierce was travelling from his girlfriend's house to buy a shirt for a formal event.

He was issued a notice to appear in court for two offences.

Pierce's interception and did not deter him from continuing to break the law as he was intercepted by police again on Far St, at 8.45pm on December 16.

Again his girlfriend was the passenger.

This time Pierce said his girlfriend's mum's car broke down and he was on his way to pick her up.

Prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins said police had seen Pierce in the Hungry Jack's drive-through just five minutes earlier.

Mr Milburn said Pierce had now been forced to come to court to deal with his offences due to his failure to obey licensing rules.

"Those on learner's permits require the supervision of an o-class licence to make sure you are appropriately learning and supervising that learning," Mr Milburn said.

He fined Pierce $600 with a traffic conviction recorded.

