Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man who was caught breaking the law twice in two months while on his Learner licence, fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Keenan Mark Pierce, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving unaccompanied while holding a learner licence and two counts of not displaying his learner plates correctly.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins detailed the facts of Pierce's case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 9.50am on October 20 last year, police patrolling Gladstone Central intercepted Pierce driving a vehicle with his girlfriend as a passenger, and she only had her learner's permit at the time.

Police stopped him for a licence check and they noticed he was not displaying his learner plates.

The court heard Pierce was travelling from his girlfriend's house to buy a shirt for a formal event.

He was issued a notice to appear in court for two offences.

Pierce's interception and did not deter him from continuing to break the law as he was intercepted by police again on Far St, at 8.45pm on December 16.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Again his girlfriend was the passenger.

This time Pierce said his girlfriend's mum's car broke down and he was on his way to pick her up.

Prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins said police had seen Pierce in the Hungry Jack's drive-through just five minutes earlier.

Mr Milburn said Pierce had now been forced to come to court to deal with his offences due to his failure to obey licensing rules.

"Those on learner's permits require the supervision of an o-class licence to make sure you are appropriately learning and supervising that learning," Mr Milburn said.

He fined Pierce $600 with a traffic conviction recorded.

More Gladstone court stories:

- 'Talk English you b****': Woman's foul-mouthed racial rant

- 'I'm addicted': Woman's frank admission to police

- Woman fined for police assault

crime learner driver
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car VS Kangaroo: Tara driver hospitalised

        Premium Content Car VS Kangaroo: Tara driver hospitalised

        News Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car crash near Chinchilla. FULL DETAILS:

        CRACKDOWN: 11 people busted in Dalby drug operation

        Premium Content CRACKDOWN: 11 people busted in Dalby drug operation

        Crime Up to 25 charges have been laid against 11 people following a series of drug raids...

        Ex-CCCI employee’s fraud case mentioned in Chinchilla court

        Premium Content Ex-CCCI employee’s fraud case mentioned in Chinchilla court

        News Court heard a former employee of Chinchilla Chamber and Commerce Industry Inc is...