Shoppers urged to avoid stockpiling goods

Australians continue to panic buy across the country.

SUPERMARKET giants have urged shoppers to "shop as they normally would" and not panic buy to help stop the stripping bare of shelves across the country.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world shoppers nationally are flocking to supermarkets in droves and filling their trolleys to the brim.

The Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton in the Sunday Herald Sun today urged shoppers to have a "two-week supply of food and a 60-day supply of prescription medication".

This comes in stark contradiction to the nation's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, who told the ABC's Insiders program today: "For most people we don't want to encourage panic buying at the moment".

"I think it is probably sensible to have a few days of supplies," he said.

Empty toilet paper shelves at a Coles supermarket. Picture: AAP

But a Coles spokeswoman has today advised shoppers to "shop as you normally would and there will be enough products for everyone."

While a Woolworths spokeswoman also urged consumers to "only purchase what they need".

The conflicting advice has left many people confused on exactly what steps they should take.

Frustrated shoppers are still unable to purchase many essential items in supermarkets and chemists including toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Online shoppers have also complained having to wait days for their orders to be delivered.

Some said their orders could not be successfully processed.

Shelves continue to be stripped bare across the country and among the hottest items being grabbed in recent days including tinned food, laundry detergent and powder, sanitary items and meat.

This is on top of restrictions put on items including toilet paper, paper towel, baby wipes, serviettes, rice and pasta.

Shoppers on Woolworths' Facebook page are furious about the delays or inability to order groceries online.

Samantha Charlton-Ind wrote, "Can we not make online orders anymore? I have to tried to checkout but all the dates say closed??"

Another annoyed shopper Charlien Van Wyk wrote, "This morning when I tried to place an online order there were NO slots available (for pick up).

While shopper Melissa Lucin wrote, "Day 12 of not being bale to purchase essentials. Multiple instore visits daily and multiple cancelled online orders."

While on rival supermarket Coles' Facebook page there's been similar frustrations.

Shopper Tracy Stroud wrote, "What the hell??? I put an order on Wednesday for delivery Saturday and still you could don't supply one packet of toilet paper and eight long-life soy milk. Three days you had, I'm absolutely livid".

Restrictions in place by Woolworths include toilet paper (1 pack limit per shop), hand sanitiser (2 unit limit), bulk rice 2kg (1 pack), paper towel, serviettes and wipes (1 pack), tissues (2 pack), flour (2 pack) and pasta (2 pack).

Coles have also limited the purchase of toilet paper, pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers to two items per customers.

Coles has also suspended the "change-of-mind" refund policy to discourage over-purchasing.

Instead they have encouraged customers who have already purchased additional items they no longer want to donate them to community organisations or neighbours who have been struggling to purchase them during this time.

