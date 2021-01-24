Shocking way mum was driving with baby

A mum has been berated for speeding with a child in an unsecured baby capsule on the front seat with the cop saying she was doing everything to "kill" the infant.

The shocking video was released by Queensland police and shows the infant in a capsule positioned on the passenger seat without a harness and not belted in.

To make matters worse, the vehicle was clocked doing 57 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone in Burpengary, north of Brisbane, in November.

A police officer is dismayed to find an infant in an unsecured baby capsule after pulling a driver over for speeding through a school zone. Picture: Supplied / QPS

The officer does not hold back and tells the driver how irresponsible she was for placing the baby's life in danger.

After asking the driver why she was speeding and why the child was in the front seat, he gave her a dressing down.

"Let's have a look at this now," the officer begins.

"He's not even in a harness.

"He's not seatbelted in.

"You're in an airbag deployment zone.

"Everything is going to kill your child right now.

"He is not fastened as required."

The woman is then slapped with two fines totalling $666 and the loss of six demerit points.

A terrified pooch as a pillion passenger on a jet ski off on the waters off the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied / QPS

She fared much better than a jet ski rider caught speeding through the waters off the Gold Coast with a terrified dog as a pillion passenger over Christmas.

The man was let off with a warning while cops made no mention of the pooch other than when they spotted the canine, "poor dog".

Another jet ski rider was booked after being caught over the limit while a Porsche driver was fined for speeding and tailgating.

The video was released ahead of the Australia Day holiday on Tuesday as a reminder that police would be heavily patrolling beaches and the roads over the next few days.

