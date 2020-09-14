Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping a man’s head during an arrest on Sunday afternoon on a suburban Melbourne street. Picture: Twitter
Shocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping a man’s head during an arrest on Sunday afternoon on a suburban Melbourne street. Picture: Twitter
News

Shocking video: Police stomp man’s head

by Candace Sutton
14th Sep 2020 4:54 AM

Shocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping a man's head during an arrest on Sunday afternoon on a suburban Melbourne street.

Video of the incident, which Victoria Police confirmed to news.com.au, happened in the northern suburb of Epping and was shot from a car by a passer-by.

In the video, the head of a man driving a car can be seen in the foreground, several metres away from police rapidly closing in on a figure on a footpath.

Four officers are surrounding the man as a siren wails and one of the occupants of the car says, "What the f***" and another says, "f***ed up".

The car moves forward to get a clearer view of the officers, two in high viz vests over their uniforms, around the man.

The camera zooms in as one officer appears to kick the man from the front and an officer behind the man brings up one foot and stomps it down on the man's head.

RELATED: Dramatic arrest at a regional Victorian virus checkpoint

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

Shocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping on a man’s head on a suburban Melbourne street on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Twitter.
Shocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping on a man’s head on a suburban Melbourne street on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Twitter.

Inside the car, one man says, "Are you f***ing kidding me. Are you f**ing me".

More officers arrived and they seem to be swarming over the now subdued man, as someone inside the car screams, "you've got his head".

The car's driver points at the scene and says, "f***ing animals".

A police van arrives at the scene and pulls up alongside the man and the officers.

Victoria Police issued a statement, saying "Police were called to Cooper Street, Epping, to reports of a male behaving erratically about 4.10pm today.

"Upon arrival the male allegedly became aggressive and damaged a police vehicle whilst attempting to avoid arrest.

"During the highly dynamic incident a police officer was assaulted and OC spray was deployed before the man was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for assessment.

"The arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Shocking video: Police stomp man's head

Apparent police stomping. Picture: Twitter
Apparent police stomping. Picture: Twitter
The ‘dynamic’ incident is being investigated. Picture: Twitter.
The ‘dynamic’ incident is being investigated. Picture: Twitter.

More Stories

arrest editors picks police victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        Premium Content Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        News Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles has again gone on the attack while providing an update on COVID-19 in the state, saying the “real question” was for Opposition...

        Rural Western Downs roads given $1 million boost

        Premium Content Rural Western Downs roads given $1 million boost

        Council News MORE than 45km of rural roads will be improved as part of the Federal Government’s...

        ON THE RUN: Man bolts into yard at sight of police

        Premium Content ON THE RUN: Man bolts into yard at sight of police

        Crime POLICE were conducting routine patrols and hadn’t noticed the 42-year-old man until...

        Stimulus package funds upgrades for region’s largest cemetery

        Premium Content Stimulus package funds upgrades for region’s largest...

        Council News A NEW set of refurbishments is set to hit a Western Downs park, courtesy of...