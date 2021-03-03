Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
News

Shocking sight in shop window at major retail outlet

by Steve Zemek
3rd Mar 2021 6:38 PM

A face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography has been quickly removed from a Sydney mall following a public backlash.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

The masks had been removed by the time News Corp Australia visited the store on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee inside declined to comment and directed any questions to store management.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale.

Online, people expressed their shock and disgust at the masks and their use of a Nazi symbolism.

The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

"Yep sounds like the shire," said one.

Another added: "How does this even happen."

"Can't even comprehend anyone thinking that appropriate," another commenter said.

Originally published as Shocking sight in Westfield shop window

nazi racism swastika

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mum in court over slogging woman’s face at Macca’s

        Premium Content Dalby mum in court over slogging woman’s face at Macca’s

        Crime A magistrate reprimanded a Dalby mother of eight for a ‘disturbing’ incident at what she believed was ‘one of the best McDonald’s in the state’. DETAILS OF THE...

        Exciting tourism campaign to highlight Western Downs locals

        Premium Content Exciting tourism campaign to highlight Western Downs locals

        Council News A new strategy has been launched by council to draw visitors to the Western Downs...

        GROW UP DION: Man runs from police during drunken encounter

        Premium Content GROW UP DION: Man runs from police during drunken encounter

        Crime A man found himself running away from police through the streets of Dalby after...

        Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        Premium Content Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        News Fruit and vegetable prices to soar as farm labour crisis bites