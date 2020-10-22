Shocking footage shows reckless truck driving

Reckless driving seen on GoPro footage at Kin Kin

A concerned hinterland resident claims it's only a matter of time before a major crash occurs involving Kin Kin quarry trucks.

Kin Kin resident and vice president of the Save the Noosa Hinterland group Anita Poteri has begun filming quarry truck drivers to highlight the alleged reckless driving.

On Tuesday morning, Ms Poteri set up a GoPro on the side of Pomona Kin Kin Rd before a one-lane bridge.

In the space of 45 minutes, footage shows multiple trucks travelling over double white lines, and in some cases completely on the other side of the road.

"They are taking it too wide and its on a blind bend, there are a lot of close calls there," Ms Poteri said.

"We want to drive without feeling like we are going to be run off the roads."

Ms Poteri said the footage had been passed on to local police.

Kin Kin quarry boss Martin Cordwell from Cordwells Concrete was not aware of any footage and said it was a road issue and therefore "a police matter".

Pomona Police officer-in-charge Dan McNamara confirmed he was aware residents had been recording the alleged reckless driving of quarry truck drivers.

He said he welcomed the footage, as he would for any potential offences, and police would not hesitate to issue fines for drivers not obeying the road rules.

"If it's a clear breach and we can identify a driver at the time we would issue a traffic offence notice," he said.

According to Sergeant McNamara, an appropriate quarry management plan agreed to by all employees and sub contractors would aid in alleviating the traffic problem.

"That ensures if the business is to continue that it is done in a sustainable way that doesn't overload the route," he said.

"If they abide by the rules we would see a great drop."

A meeting with various stakeholders including Cordwells Concrete, police, Noosa Council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads is planned for Friday, October 23 at Noosa Council Chambers.

A peaceful gathering of protesters from Noosa Hinterland residents group is also planned outside the stakeholder meeting.