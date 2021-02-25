SHOCKING: Dalby tops one of Queensland’s animal cruelty hotspots

Shocking statistics from the RSPCA revealed Dalby has topped the list as one of Queensland’s worst hot spots for animal cruelty complaints.

RSPCA data reveals Dalby recorded a concerning number of incidents in 2020 with 57 cruelty reports being investigated.

Still shockingly high for the population size, the number of cases had actually dropped from the previous year, with 72 complaints being made in 2019.

Across Queensland, RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect, and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said, “it’s still been incredibly busy, but number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope.”

“Last year inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs,” he said.

The most common form of complaints to the RSPCA are; animals in poor condition, animals with insufficient food and water, poor living conditions, animals being tethered and not receiving exercise, animal cruelty, animals without veterinary treatment, abandoned animals, animals without shelter, and heat stress.

The release of the data follows a case of shocking animal cruelty that was heard in Dalby court and then went viral online earlier this year.

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2020 for each Western Down town:

Dalby 57

Chinchilla 20

Tara 14

Miles 13

Condamine 10

Jandowae 7

Kogan 6

Dulacca 2

Bell 1

The Gums 1

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2019 for each town:

Dalby 72

Chinchilla 42

Tara 28

Miles 13

Jandowae 5

Meandarra 2

Bell 1

Condamine 1

Moonie 1

Dulacca 1

Kogan 1

MacAlister 1