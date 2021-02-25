Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOCKING: Dalby tops States hotspot for animal cruelty. Pic: Supplied
SHOCKING: Dalby tops States hotspot for animal cruelty. Pic: Supplied
Crime

SHOCKING: Dalby tops one of Queensland’s animal cruelty hotspots

Peta McEachern
25th Feb 2021 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shocking statistics from the RSPCA revealed Dalby has topped the list as one of Queensland’s worst hot spots for animal cruelty complaints.

RSPCA data reveals Dalby recorded a concerning number of incidents in 2020 with 57 cruelty reports being investigated.

Still shockingly high for the population size, the number of cases had actually dropped from the previous year, with 72 complaints being made in 2019.

Across Queensland, RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect, and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said, “it’s still been incredibly busy, but number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope.”

“Last year inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs,” he said.

The most common form of complaints to the RSPCA are; animals in poor condition, animals with insufficient food and water, poor living conditions, animals being tethered and not receiving exercise, animal cruelty, animals without veterinary treatment, abandoned animals, animals without shelter, and heat stress.

The release of the data follows a case of shocking animal cruelty that was heard in Dalby court and then went viral online earlier this year.

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2020 for each Western Down town:

Dalby 57

Chinchilla 20

Tara 14

Miles 13

Condamine 10

Jandowae 7

Kogan 6

Dulacca 2

Bell 1

The Gums 1

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2019 for each town:

Dalby 72

Chinchilla 42

Tara 28

Miles 13

Jandowae 5

Meandarra 2

Bell 1

Condamine 1

Moonie 1

Dulacca 1

Kogan 1

MacAlister 1

animal cruelty dalby crime rspca queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News A shocking new study shows Queenslanders nearly tripled their cocaine and ecstasy consumption over the past four years.

        GOING, SOLD! The Roma properties worth more than $1 million

        Premium Content GOING, SOLD! The Roma properties worth more than $1 million

        News Looking for some premium property in the Maranoa? Here are some parcels of land...

        WARNING: Severe storms set to hit Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Severe storms set to hit Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for multiple towns across the...