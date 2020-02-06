Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CASH STASH FOUND: The male has been released on bail after being charged with proceeds to crime.
CASH STASH FOUND: The male has been released on bail after being charged with proceeds to crime.
News

Shocking cash stash revealed in routine truck check

Georgie Hewson
6th Feb 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At approximately 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

"There we found we found $147,100 hidden in a concealed compartment in the bunk area of the truck," he said.

"He was cooperative with police but gave no explanation for being in possession of such a large amount of cash."

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime.

He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime police truck
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        premium_icon Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        News A local practice manager has been left frustrated as her practice feels the full force of the national doctor shortage.

        Three people in swift water flood rescue

        premium_icon Three people in swift water flood rescue

        News Rescue crews retrieving 3 people stranded southwest of Taroom

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors has left a Western Downs couple at their wit's end with...

        Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        premium_icon Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        News Family heartbroken after snake kills precious pet.