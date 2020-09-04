Shocking attack on cyclist

POLICE are hunting a person who gave a Gold Coast cyclist a shove from a passing car, leaving him with nasty injuries to his arm and leg.

On August 22 the cyclist, who wants to remain anonymous, was riding along Bayview Street in Runaway Bay around 6.40am when a car slowed down and someone from the passenger side leaned out the window and pushed him.

Cyclist's injured hip after being push from his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied

Travelling around 30km/hr the cyclist fell from his bike, causing to him to suffer a fractured elbow and severe bruising and swelling on his hip.

"I'm currently attending specialists for elbow and leg injuries and am in a brace for another five weeks," the cyclist said.

After the incident five mountain bike riders stopped to assist the injured man and one said someone from the same car had also tried to push him while riding.

"It has been reported to the police, they are investigating it as an assault," the cyclist said.

"We've had no luck catching him yet.

Cyclist's fractured elbow after being pushed off his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied



"We have a make and model of car, also a witness of the incident and another cyclist who was harassed by the same car that morning, so hopefully we can track them down."

Queensland Police said the car linked to the incident is either a silver VW Polo or Golf and they are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

REFERENCE: QP2001778093

Originally published as Shocking attack on Gold Coast cyclist