Shock twist after tradie stabbed to death

Bombshell new details have been heard in court about an incident that occured a year before a tradie was allegedly stabbed to death.

A young woman previously "abused" tradie Cameron Smith at New Year's Eve a year before she allegedly threw a bottle before the fight that killed him, a court heard.

Mr Smith was found with life-threatening injuries near Seaford station after he was allegedly attacked while trying to defend his girlfriend on November 25.

The 26-year-old died at the scene.

Scarlett Taylor is charged with affray, unlawful assault and breaching bail in connection to the death of the tradie.

The 21-year-old was granted bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

During the bail application it was heard in court that she knew the carpenter and his girlfriend from an incident where she abused the pair at a New Year's Eve event in 2019.

Friends and work colleagues mourn the death of Cameron Smith at a roadside tribute near the Seaford train station where he was killed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Chris Hopkins

The court heard that police believe Ms Taylor "abused and berated" the couple.

She is now accused of throwing a glass bottle at the feet of Mr Smith's partner in the carpark to start an altercation.

"Her role in the alleged offending was throwing a glass bottle near [the other woman's] feet and attempting to instigate some form of physical altercation," Justice Terry Forrest told the court.

It was also revealed her boyfriend at the time was co-accused Jack Ledlin, who is charged with murder in relation to the death of Mr Smith.

Ms Taylor and her then boyfriend "berated" the other couple in a carpark before the alleged attack took place, Mr Forrest said.

Police allege three males, including Mr Ledlin and a 17-year-old boy, attacked Mr Smith before he was stabbed in the chest with an "edged weapon".

The family of Cam Smith, 26, who was stabbed to death at Seaford. Sister Taylah (left), dad Michael, sister Chantelle and mum Michelle. Picture: 9 News

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of fatally kicking the victim as he lay dying.

Barrister Christopher Wareham said it is not suggested Ms Taylor was involved as an accomplice in the attack.

He argued the woman had shown compelling reasons to be granted bail including a limited prior criminal history there would be a delay with her case and risks could be managed with stringent conditions.

Mr Wareham also said she voluntarily went to the police station for an interview and it was her first time in custody.

Seaford victim Cameron Smith allegedly knew the people who are accused of fatally attacking him. Supplied

But prosecutor Meaghan McDonnell said police feared if the woman was granted bail she could intimidate witnesses and was at risk of committing further offences.

The court was also told there were fears she could destroy evidence if released on bail.

However the accused woman's mother gave evidence and told the court she planned to report any breaches and did not support her previous relationship with Mr Ledlin.

The court heard her mum also had terminal cancer and Ms Taylor would be able to help support her.

Justice Taylor granted the 21-year-old woman bail but labelled it a difficult decision and said the evidence of her mother had persuaded him.

She must live with her mother, stick to a curfew, cannot contact witnesses or leave the state and must report to a police station.

Originally published as Shock twist after tradie stabbed to death