Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A leading figure at the trouble-plagued Ipswich council has quit just five months into her role, with the council keeping the resignation quiet for a week.
A leading figure at the trouble-plagued Ipswich council has quit just five months into her role, with the council keeping the resignation quiet for a week.
Council News

Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

by Hayden Johnson
22nd Sep 2020 4:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ipswich City Council has kept the resignation of Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle secret for one week after she quit five months into the role amid reports of a fractious working relationship with new Mayor Teresa Harding.

Cr Doyle was appointed Ipswich's deputy mayor in April following fresh local government elections in March for the trouble-plagued council.

The Courier Mail can reveal the council has kept Cr Doyle's resignation under wraps for one week.

Ipswich City Council’s former Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle.
Ipswich City Council’s former Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle.

Cr Doyle is understood to have informed Cr Harding last Wednesday that she would not continue in the $138,000 deputy role, but will remain on the council.

Several sources inside the council said Cr Doyle had a fractious relationship with Cr Harding, however it is not known whether that affected her decision.

Ipswich City Council and Cr Doyle have been contacted for comment.

Cr Doyle worked as a banking and finance lawyer for about 25 years before she was elected to Ipswich City Council in March and the deputy mayor position in April.

"I am also very much looking forward to working with and supporting Mayor Harding's vision for this council," she said following her appointment.

"We must get this right, Ipswich is depending on us."

The council's agenda for this week's ordinary meeting notes a new deputy mayor will be appointed.

Ipswich residents voted in nine new councillors in March after the council was put into administration by a State Government order in May 2018.

If you need assistance phone Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

Originally published as Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

ipswich city council marnie doyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Premium Content 100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Careers Senex Energy says it will be employing more workers as it increases production by 50 percent at one site and opens new areas after gaining approval to expand.

        Young mum fights sister in Chinchilla Hospital car park

        Premium Content Young mum fights sister in Chinchilla Hospital car park

        Crime WHILE a grandmother lay in a hospital bed, her granddaughters began arguing in the...

        Southwest energy deal with supermarket chain to spark jobs

        Premium Content Southwest energy deal with supermarket chain to spark jobs

        News AN AUSTRALIAN supermarket chain has secured a deal to power more than 90 per cent...

        Man allegedly tries to ‘disarm police’ before releasing dogs

        Premium Content Man allegedly tries to ‘disarm police’ before releasing dogs

        Crime A HARROWING incident which ended in a police officer being mauled by a dog has been...