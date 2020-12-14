Menu
Crime

Shock footage caught on new ‘hoon cameras’

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:12 PM
Police have released shocking video that provides a window into the hooning activity that occurs in Brisbane streets.

New 'hoon cameras' have been rolled out to all police regions across Queensland as part of a police operation to crack down on reckless driving.

Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police
Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police


Video footage captured on the new cameras provide an insight into hooning activity that occurred across Brisbane and other regions in recent months.

A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police

The new cameras can be used to capture evidence that can be used in court proceedings against hoons.

Vision of a Mercedes involved in hooning on Fulcrum St, Richlands, in July resulted in a 28-year-old Waterford man's Mercedes being seized by police and forfeited to the state.

A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police

A separate hooning event in Viking St in Wacol was captured on the cameras - with vision showing a large number of people gathered while several cars performed burnouts.

Police said the vision captured on the hoon cameras was 'vital' evidence in court.

