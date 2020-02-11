Menu
FILE: A man has drowned at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.
Shock discovery as man found dead on popular Coast beach

Ashley Carter
11th Feb 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
AN ELDERLY man has died at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the beach, near Loo With a View, about 6.45am after off-duty lifesavers found the man in the water outside patrol hours.

According to surf lifesavers, the man was an international tourist in his 70s.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the off-duty lifesavers, who had been training nearby, performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated the man at the scene in a critical condition.  Sadly, the man could not be revived.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," the SLSQ spokeswoman said.

"The volunteer surf lifesavers involved have been offered peer support counselling and this support will continue for as long as needed.

"The incident serves as a timely reminder to only swim during patrol hours, between the red and yellow flags."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

