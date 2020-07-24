Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

A LONG ROAD: Bailey Hockey has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer that has sent her family on an emotional rollercoaster. PICTURE: Social Media

IT ALL started off with a little lump in her hand, now young Bailey Hockey has to go through many routine treatments over the next 20 years.

The 13-year-old Roma girl noticed a small lump on her hand last year and her family thought it was just an infected prickle.

Bailey’s mum Fiona Nelms thought it decided to have it checked out, so she took her to see a local GP last August.

The doctor wanted a biopsy of Bailey’s hand, so they had to travel over 350km away to Toowoomba.

The sample had to be studied at five different labs before a result came through.

“They had to retest it,” Mrs Nelms said.

“If they treat it for the wrong one it’s absolutely deadly to her.”

The results came back with the diagnosis of Epithelioid Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of cancer, so rare that many of Bailey’s doctors had never treated it before.

“We were referred to the specialist I guess, we didn’t get there until February,” Mrs Nelms said.

“We spent more or less the first three months in Brisbane, back and forth...

“The first two months we estimated it was about $15,000 we spent down there.”

This form of scarcoma is one of the hardest cancers to treat due to its rarity and how little research has been done on it.

There was only one thing that could be done to remove the tumour.

“Over a quarter of her hand was amputated because of the way the cancer breaks down.

“Lungs are clear at this stage, but they could miss tiny modules for up to 12 months.”

If any traces of cancer were found beyond her finger, her entire arm below the elbow would have had to be amputated.

Bailey will require scans for at least the next 20 years to check if it’s spread to other parts of the body, particularly lymph nodes and lungs, as the rate of recurrence is up to 85 per cent.

All in this together

This diagnosis has been hard for the entire family, especially because of the frequent trips to Brisbane, nearly 480km from their home in Roma.

“We’ve made the commitment that we all go together,” Mrs Nelms said.

“It’s been hard, I think too with our youngest daughter we’ve taken her with us.”

Mrs Nelms’ younger daughter is 9 years old and stayed home for the first trip, but has been by their side ever since.

“It’s been a hell of a lot of trips back and forward.

“First three months we would have spent more or less our here.”

The family has been blown away by Bailey’s incredible bravery and hasn’t let the diagnosis get her down.

“She’s just so positive; it’s just changed her for the better at the moment.”

Easier to Bear

The family was hesitant to make the diagnosis public at first, but Mrs Nelms, who owns Hair FX, needed to tell her staff that she needed some time off work.

Now, the Roma community has gotten the word and is trying to assist the family during this trying time.

Bailey’s classmate Rhawry ‘Bear’ Mayes was one member of the community who wanted to help out, so he floated the idea of a fundraiser to his parents Michael and Celeste, who own The Tasting Co and Bear and Luca cafe.

“They did that football fundraiser at the start of the year that just lifted her spirits emotionally,” Mrs Nelms said.

“Celeste contacted me because Rhawry was in her class and it’s good to know she had support in her class network as well.

“I think it’s the emotional side of all these things that really helps her through.”

The two cafes will be donating $1 from every coffee sold to the family on July 24 and 25 and raffle tickets are currently being sold for $2 each for a signed Broncos jersey.

Bailey and her 9 year old sister will join Bear to draw the winning ticket this Saturday, July 25.

“A thank you to Bear and Luca, Celeste and Michael, especially Rhawry,” Mrs Nelms said.

“I told Bailey she can go down there and wash the dishes up.”