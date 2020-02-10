Shock axing for Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw has been axed from the Queensland Sheffield Shield side, with the former Test batsman linked to the Adelaide Strikers.

FORMER Test batsman Matt Renshaw has been axed from the Queensland Sheffield Shield side and strongly linked to the Adelaide Strikers for next year's Big Bash.

Queensland selectors have decided to leave Renshaw out of the team to face Tasmania at the Gabba on Thursday following his poor first class scores and the return of Test star Marnus Labuschagne.

While it is no shock for Renshaw to be rated behind captain Usman Khawaja and Test opener Joe Burns, the most telling aspect of his demotion was that 20-year-old opener Bryce Street who has scores of 115, 53 and 58 this season will also chosen in front of him.

There have been strong rumours on the Big Bash circuit that Renshaw was deeply interested in a three-year deal from the Strikers and the prospect of opening the batting in a successive team on a bat-friendly deck.

Renshaw recently struck form in the Big Bash for the Brisbane Heat but he has had two mystifyingly poor first class seasons.

Matt Renshaw of the Heat bats during a Big Bash League match against the Adelaide Strikers. Picture: Getty Images.

Last summer, when selection chairman Trevor Hohns said publicly the panel were strongly consider him for the Ashes tour, Renshaw faded from contention after making just 394 runs at 21 in the Sheffield Shield.

This year he has been unable to dig himself out of the rut with 182 runs at 20 at a strike rate of just 40 runs per 100 balls.

When he drops back to club level with Toombul, Renshaw invariably makes a century but his game at first class level has lacked fluency.