Shirtless man’s brazen break-and-enter caught on CCTV

Ezekiel Martin pleaded guilty to two break-ins among other offences.

A 23-year-old's brazen break-and-enter while shirtless was captured on CCTV footage at a Gladstone business.

It was one of two break-ins Ezekiel James Martin pleaded guilty to among 24 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday.

The first break-in occurred on February 25 when Martin, dressed in a balaclava, baseball cap and gloves, entered a car dealership in Clinton carrying a side bag and torch.

CCTV showed Martin shine his torch while he searched through containers, vehicles and a shed in the business yard while he methodically ducked so passing traffic wouldn't see him.

At 12.45am, CCTV showed Martin climb into a boat and remove a pack of marine safety flares worth $150.

Police alleged Martin tried to sell the flares at a pub later that day.

When interviewed Martin told police he "did not think" he was the person responsible for the offence as he had poor memory.

Martin struck again on March 15, this time at an earthmoving business in South Trees, which was surrounded by a 1.8m fence.

At 2am,, Martin broken into the business by cutting a hole in the security fence, entered into the business and accessed a shipping container.

Martin and an unknown co-accused stole UHF radios, lighting, various stools and a high-vis long-sleeve shirt.

CCTV footage showed a man wearing tan work boots, no shirt, scrunch pants, white gloves and a cloth over his face.

The video showed a man doing tidy searches of the area and locating the high-vis shirt and putting it on before locating and removing two large spanners.

Martin was located a month later wearing the tan boots and scrunch pants.

He attend the police station and said he was under the influence of meth and further stated since he had broken up with his ex, he had been "hard on the gear."

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic told the court due to previous sentences imposed on Martin, it would be unfair for him to serve actual time.

Martin was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, immediately suspended for 18 months.

