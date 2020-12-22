Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

IN COURT: Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Facebook

IN COURT: Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Facebook

A shirtless Dalby teen who accused partygoers of stealing his alcohol before pushing the host of the party to the ground has faced court.

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with public nuisance following his alcohol fuelled outburst on November 21.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a Dalby residence at 11.57pm, where they found Mordaunt shirtless with blood on his knee.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police spoke with the defendant, guests, and hosts of the small party, stating Mordaunt had attended and consumed a large amount of liquor.

She told the court Mordaunt accused partygoers of drinking his alcohol, before he became “aggressive and violent”, and attempted to entice people to fight.

“The defendant then struck a number of the occupants, at this point, the host has asked the defendant to leave,” senior constable Tahana said.

“[Mordaunt] then pushed the host of the party, who [fell] over and hit her head on the ground.”

The court heard Mordaunt said to police that he attempted to fight other partygoers, and was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 19-year-old admits he was intoxicated that night, and was pushed onto the street, however he accepted he reacted to the situation.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited Mordaunt’s previous criminal entries, and said his conduct was “concerning”.

Mordaunt pleaded guilty and was given six months probation.

No conviction was recorded.