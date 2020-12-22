Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Facebook
IN COURT: Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

Sam Turner
22nd Dec 2020 1:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A shirtless Dalby teen who accused partygoers of stealing his alcohol before pushing the host of the party to the ground has faced court.

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with public nuisance following his alcohol fuelled outburst on November 21.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a Dalby residence at 11.57pm, where they found Mordaunt shirtless with blood on his knee.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police spoke with the defendant, guests, and hosts of the small party, stating Mordaunt had attended and consumed a large amount of liquor.

She told the court Mordaunt accused partygoers of drinking his alcohol, before he became “aggressive and violent”, and attempted to entice people to fight.

“The defendant then struck a number of the occupants, at this point, the host has asked the defendant to leave,” senior constable Tahana said.

“[Mordaunt] then pushed the host of the party, who [fell] over and hit her head on the ground.”

The court heard Mordaunt said to police that he attempted to fight other partygoers, and was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 19-year-old admits he was intoxicated that night, and was pushed onto the street, however he accepted he reacted to the situation.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited Mordaunt’s previous criminal entries, and said his conduct was “concerning”.

Mordaunt pleaded guilty and was given six months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrate court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HUGE LIST: Chinchilla business hours over Christmas

        Premium Content HUGE LIST: Chinchilla business hours over Christmas

        Business Whether you need to do last minute shopping, or you’re in need of emergency groceries, we’ve compiled a list of trading hours for Chinchilla businesses over Christmas.

        Those we lost on Western Downs Roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Western Downs Roads in 2020

        News THE year that was 2020 saw many families torn apart from the loss of loved ones who...

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        Teenagers involved in serious rollover in Dalby

        Premium Content Teenagers involved in serious rollover in Dalby

        News Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious rollover involving a ute and 4WD...