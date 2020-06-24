Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Shark nets could be replaced

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
24th Jun 2020 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARK nets could be replaced with drumlines during winter months after several whales were found tangled off the Queensland coast.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the Government understood the importance of both whales and tourism.

"I've recently had a briefing from my department … in terms of looking at replacing those nets with shark drumlines," he said.

The Minister said announcements regarding future arrangements would be made shortly.

But he reiterated human lives mattered in those areas where shark control programs exist.

"We'll address the science behind the briefing I received from the department about looking at the value of replacing shark nets with drumlines," he said.

"We listen to science."

Earlier this month, three humpback whales became entangled in nets off the Gold Coast in just three days.

Originally published as Shark nets could be replaced

More Stories

Show More
drumlines eco friendly environment shark nets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

        News POLICE have located a stolen Honda CR-V after teen goes on rampage through Western Downs, Fraser Coast.

        Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        premium_icon Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        News Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        ‘Devastating’: Roma’s Maddy Thomas leaves The Voice

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Roma’s Maddy Thomas leaves The Voice

        Entertainment The Roma teenager was knocked out of the competition in an intense battle round...

        Assessment into wind farm ordered over endangered animals

        premium_icon Assessment into wind farm ordered over endangered animals

        News An investigation was launched into the impacts of a renewable energy project on a...