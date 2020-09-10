Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Shark caught near where surfer killed

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Sep 2020 8:14 AM

 

Authorities have this morning pulled a shark onto a boat at the Gold Coast beach as they hunt for the predator that killed surfer Nick Slater on Tuesday.

The real estate agent was bitten by a shark shortly after 5pm off idyllic Greenmount Beach, and a massive tooth, which is being investigated as belonging to a Great White shark, remained lodged in his longboard.

Greenmount Beach remains closed on Thursday, as the Qld Department of Fisheries scans the coastline by jetski, police boat and helicopter.

 

Channel 9's Today is reporting a shark has been pulled onto a boat from the drum lines at Greenmount Beach

 

about 7.30am.

Mr Slater suffered critical injuries to his leg and despite the efforts of other surfers, lifeguards and emergency services, he died on the sand.

﻿More to come.

 

Originally published as Shark caught near where surfer killed

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal shark attack greenmount beach shark capture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        Premium Content ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        News A YOUNG man with a skinful of grog thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

        Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Premium Content Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Crime THE 38-year-old Miles man is facing a mammoth 45 charges, including 30 counts of...

        Hundreds of weed plants found at illegal drug farm

        Premium Content Hundreds of weed plants found at illegal drug farm

        News A TARA woman scurried around trying to hide her drug farm from cops.

        Chinchilla man refused entry after urinating on pub

        Premium Content Chinchilla man refused entry after urinating on pub

        News WHEN an intoxicated man was refused entry to a local pub his night went from bad to...