Shannen Doherty’s sad cancer news

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed she has stage IV cancer, five years after going into remission following a brutal breast cancer battle.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the actress cried as she revealed her latest battle.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am stage 4, my cancer came back and that's why I am here.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," she said.

In the interview, Doherty spoke about her cancer's recurrence and how she was coping with it on what just happened to be World Cancer Day.

"I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else?

Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do," she said.

"But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how - how am I going to tell my [mother], my husband."

Since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015, the actress of popular hit shows like Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 has always been candid about her disease by documenting her battle on social media.

But she said, this time around, she decided to keep the news to herself and went back to work on the 90210 reboot, which was also just four months after her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry's death.

"It's so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first," said Doherty. "It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honour him was to do that show. I still haven't done, in my opinion. So it's a hard one."

Doherty also said that she didn't tell anyone about her recurrence because she wanted to prove that she was still able to work.

"One of the reasons, along with Luke - that I did 90210 and didn't really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too. Like, you know, our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do," she said.

She did tell 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green, who helped her deal with the long days on set.

"I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, 'I can't really do this,' and Brian was the one person who -- of that group of people that knew -- that I told, like, pretty quickly and said, 'Here, the -- this is what I'm dealing with,'" she said.

"So prior to shooting he would always call me and say, 'Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.' He would look at me and be like, 'We got this, kiddo'... so Brian helped me through a lot."

Doherty said she will continue to use her public platform to make a difference for those going through similar experiences.

"I think the thing I want to do the most right now is I want to make an impact," she said. "I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me."