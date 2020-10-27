Sex offender’s secret phone used to access pics of children

A PAEDOPHILE convicted of offences in both Queensland and Victoria has pleaded guilty to not complying with his legal obligations as a convicted serious child sex offender.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the man, who is monitored while living in the community, was found to have been accessing sites linked to naked children, after secretly obtaining a smart phone.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of contravening relevant supervision orders as a released prisoner under serious child sexual offenders legislation.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the man's latest offending occurred between March 17, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Sgt Molinaro outlined his decade-old convictions for indecent treatment of children and possession of child exploitation material.

Sgt Molinaro said the man offended against the act previously when a corrections officer observed him using a smart phone and reported it.

He also offended by failing to report contact with a child.

"His history is appalling, with sexual acts toward children and possession of child exploitation material," Sgt Molinaro said.

"There are court orders and conditions he must abide by."

Sgt Molinaro said the man was found with a Google account linked to a second mobile phone the authorities were not aware of.

"He accessed a nudist website that showed images of a naked children, and says he used it for shopping online," Sgt Molinaro said.

The man was not allowed to use more than one mobile phone and admitted having two phones when spoken to by a caseworker.

Sgt Molinaro said the man has a diagnosed condition of paedophilia and prior convictions for sexual assaults on boys.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said the man immediately expressed remorse to police.

"At the moment he is performing well under supervision," Mr Zande said.

"His 24-hour curfew has been lifted. He will now be able to go out until late evening."

"He was originally released from custody because he was an exemplary prisoner. He had shown that he had very little risk of further recidivist behaviour."

The court heard the man was to remain monitored until at least 2025.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced the man to six months jail, immediately suspended for two years.