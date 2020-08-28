Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

A sex offender was on a supervision order when he met a woman on a dating app and held her captive in his bedroom and assaulted her.

A sex offender who assaulted a woman he met on a dating app by holding her captive and threatening to rape her, is back on the streets but will spend the next five years under supervision.

The woman met Frank Cyril Sagiba, 40, on dating app Air G and he told her the GPS tracker he was wearing was for "old break and enters" he had committed.

She was unaware that Sagiba was wearing the tracking device as part of a supervision order following his release from prison for a string of violent sexual assaults on women.

The woman was staying with Sagiba in North Ipswich over Christmas in 2017 when he put her in a headlock, punched her in the jaw twice telling her she was not allowed to leave and whispering in her ear "I'm going to rape you".

Police and Corrective Service Officers were searching for Frank Sagiba after he escaped supervision in 2013.

Sagiba was sentenced to two years' jail after pleading guilty to the violent attack and was released on parole on August 13.

But before his release, the Attorney-General asked the Supreme Court of Queensland to extend the supervision order.

In a court judgment published this week, it was revealed that Sagiba had breached his order eight times in seven years - mostly for doing drugs and breaking his curfew.

The court heard despite the violent episode in 2017 having a sexual "element", he had not committed a sexual offence in 18 years.

The Attorney-General told the Supreme Court the community would not be safe if Sagiba was released without supervision.

Psychiatrist Josephine Sundin agreed, reporting that Sagiba had disclosed he would have raped more women if he had not been supervised.

"It appears that the most insightful comment Mr Sagiba has made recently, was that had he not been under a supervision order that he likely would have committed a series of rapes," Dr Sundin said.

"Despite his vivid criticisms of the supervision order and his at times combative engagement with case managers, the comments … appear to indicate an awareness that the supervision order has been proving useful and has been vitally necessary in containing the risk that Mr Sagiba poses for future sexual recidivism."

In 1998, Sagiba broke into three homes in Port Douglas and sexually assaulted women.

He broke into another two women's homes in 2002, sexually assaulting one and digitally raping another woman who was asleep when he attacked her.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Attorney-General that Sagiba, who was born on Thursday Island and had a prejudicial upbringing, still presented a risk.

The court ordered Sagiba be released back into the community on an extended supervision order.

He will be subject to strict conditions until August 10, 2025.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Originally published as Sex offender told date GPS tracker was for 'break and enters'