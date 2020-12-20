Menu
STORM WARNING: Parts of the Western Downs are set to be hit by thunderstorms on December 20. Picture: File
Weather

Severe thunderstorms moving across Western Downs

Sam Turner
20th Dec 2020 3:34 PM
Damaging thunderstorms bringing hailstones and heavy rainfall are likely to hit parts of the Warrego and Maranoa districts, as they move east across the Western Downs.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for December 20, which is likely to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hailstones for Tara, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Clifton.

Large thunderstorms are also likely to affect Mitchell, Tambo, Augathella, and Surat.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
