Severe thunderstorms moving across Western Downs

STORM WARNING: Parts of the Western Downs are set to be hit by thunderstorms on December 20. Picture: File

Damaging thunderstorms bringing hailstones and heavy rainfall are likely to hit parts of the Warrego and Maranoa districts, as they move east across the Western Downs.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for December 20, which is likely to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hailstones for Tara, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Clifton.

Large thunderstorms are also likely to affect Mitchell, Tambo, Augathella, and Surat.

⚠️🌩️ A severe thunderstorm warning is valid for parts of the #MaranoaWarrego and #DarlingDowns districts, with heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding the main risk. Locations include #Warwick, #Stanthorpe, #Goondiwindi & #Inglewood. See warnings: https://t.co/6JFrrpOMMQ pic.twitter.com/GccA0qTp1J — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 20, 2020

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: