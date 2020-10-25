Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs
THE BUREAU of Metrology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dalby and surrounding areas.
Over the next several hours, BOM said the storm may produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.
“If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area,” the warning read.
The warning has been issued to the following areas; the Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Capricornia, Wide Bay, Burnett, Southeast Coast, parts of Gulf Country, Central Highlands, and Coalfields.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents in the line of the storm to; secure loose outdoor items, move cars undercover away from trees, not to drive in flood waters, beware fallen trees/powerlines, and to seek shelter indoors.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500, although if you are in imminent danger call triple-0.
Here’s a look at rainfall totals across the Western Downs over the past few days:
Sunday, October 25:
- Sujeewong north of Chinchilla, 16mm
- Rider St Chinchilla, 4mm
- Chinchilla, south, 7mm
Saturday, October 24:
- Mackie St Chinchilla, 4.5mm
- Miles Jindabyne, 32mm
- Miles, Iola, 24mm
- Miles, Toopines, 13mm
- Miles, Wattwedo, 27.5mm
- South of Miles, 43mm
- Dalby township, 4mm
- Tara township, 10mm
- Condamine, Shepparton Park, 16.5mm
- Condamine, 30km west, 22mm
- Wandoan, 14.5mm
- Wandoan, Chilgerrie Hill, 27.5mm
Thursday October 22:
- Glenellen 125km north of Chinchilla, 5mm
- Between Dalby and Bell, 36mm
- Dalby township, 3.5mm
- Dalby union grounds, 18mm
- Miles, Wattwedo, 6.5mm
- Moolah, north east of Dalby, 26mm
- Tara, 26km north, 4mm
- Condamine, 14mm
Wednesday October 21:
- Mackie St Chinchilla, 3mm
- Chinchilla 12k north, 9mm
- Dalby township, 13.5mm
- Hillside, north of Dalby, 23.5mm
- Tara Station, Barcaldine, 15mm
- Wandoan, Chilgerrie Hill, 35mm