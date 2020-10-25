Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla, taken on Chances Plain Rd - Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla, taken on Chances Plain Rd - Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE BUREAU of Metrology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dalby and surrounding areas.

Over the next several hours, BOM said the storm may produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

“If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area,” the warning read.

WARNING: Severe storm warning issued for Dalby. Pic: Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology

The warning has been issued to the following areas; the Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Capricornia, Wide Bay, Burnett, Southeast Coast, parts of Gulf Country, Central Highlands, and Coalfields.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents in the line of the storm to; secure loose outdoor items, move cars undercover away from trees, not to drive in flood waters, beware fallen trees/powerlines, and to seek shelter indoors.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500, although if you are in imminent danger call triple-0.

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla on Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

Here’s a look at rainfall totals across the Western Downs over the past few days:

Sunday, October 25:

Sujeewong north of Chinchilla, 16mm

Rider St Chinchilla, 4mm

Chinchilla, south, 7mm



Saturday, October 24:

Mackie St Chinchilla, 4.5mm

Miles Jindabyne, 32mm

Miles, Iola, 24mm

Miles, Toopines, 13mm

Miles, Wattwedo, 27.5mm

South of Miles, 43mm

Dalby township, 4mm

Tara township, 10mm

Condamine, Shepparton Park, 16.5mm

Condamine, 30km west, 22mm

Wandoan, 14.5mm

Wandoan, Chilgerrie Hill, 27.5mm

Thursday October 22:

Glenellen 125km north of Chinchilla, 5mm

Between Dalby and Bell, 36mm

Dalby township, 3.5mm

Dalby union grounds, 18mm

Miles, Wattwedo, 6.5mm

Moolah, north east of Dalby, 26mm

Tara, 26km north, 4mm

Condamine, 14mm

Wednesday October 21: