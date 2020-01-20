Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for southeast

20th Jan 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and heavy rain likely.

At 2.25pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley Council Areas.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, the area south of the NSW border and Urbenville (NSW)," the warning said.


"These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Harrisville by 2:55 pm and Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Peak Crossing by 3:25pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks seq severe storm warning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        premium_icon GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        Bowls Bowls clubs from around the Western Downs vied for top honours at Dalby Bowls Club’s annual President’s Day competition.

        Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        premium_icon Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        Crime Abandoned building goes up in smoke as pair charged with arson.

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs

        Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        premium_icon Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        News Emergency services were called to extinguish a TV that caught fire.