BOM: Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs .Pic: kulkann
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

Peta McEachern
17th Jan 2021 5:12 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology warned that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

 

Queensland Severe Thunderstorm Warning Pic: Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology
On Sunday afternoon, January 17, BOM said in a statement that "if severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued to people in this area."

 

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

For the latest information on weather warnings, click HERE.

