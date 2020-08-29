Seven star told to shut it in icy exchange

Channel 7 star Brian Taylor incurred the wrath of footy legend Luke Hodge on live TV when a playful exchange turned heated.

Footy legend Luke Hodge told Channel 7 footy commentator Brian Taylor to "be quiet" in a frosty post-match exchange following Geelong's win over the Western Bulldogs.

Taylor's needling attempt to put words into Hodge's mouth was met with a less than impressed response from the former Hawthorn premiership champion.

Taylor also attempted to poke fun at AFL legend Wayne Carey with the same cheeky gag and was met with an eye roll from the Kangaroos great.

It all kicked off in a debate over the outright premiership favourite for the 2020 season when Taylor attempted to press both Hodge and Carey over their decisions to rank powerhouses Geelong, Richmond and West Coast ahead of high-flying Port Adelaide in the pecking order.

Carey said there is still a question mark over Port Adelaide compared to the other three clubs.

Taylor responded: "What about Port Adelaide, you don't have them? They're going to finish on top?

"He doesn't rate Port Adelaide."

An annoyed Carey said: "I didn't say I didn't rate Port Adelaide, I just said there's three above them."

When boundary rider Hodge joined the conversation he also suggested Richmond, West Coast and Geelong deserve to be considered the teams to beat this year.

"I would be putting Richmond and West Coast probably equal with Geelong as far as the football I have seen," he said.

"As we do know, finals aren't won at this time of the year, though."

Channel 7 commentator Brian Taylor and Bruce McAvaney.

Taylor tried the same trick with Hodge - and it was not well received.

Here's how the exchange played out:

Brian Taylor: So you don't like Port Adelaide either

Luke Hodge: BT, stop putting words in my mouth. What I said at this current stage was...

BT: You haven't mentioned them.

LH: You told Tom Browne to be quiet, I am telling you to be quiet while I talk. Geelong, West Coast and Richmond are the three in form teams at the moment with the style of football that I've been watching at this stage. Port Adelaide have had a really good season and so have Brisbane. But the most important thing in the last four games of the year, BT, that's when we will find out who the best team is, mate.

Taylor went on to suggest Hodge and Carey didn't "respect" Port Adelaide.

"I want to say something now the two gurus have said something. Port Adelaide are a damn good side and deserve their top spot on the ladder and you can only judge Port Adelaide on current form. Not future form. Current form," he said.

"Don't think about the future, think about the current. At the moment, Port are on top of the ladder. Ken Hinkley is doing a great job.

"Luke Hodge doesn't respect them. Just have respect for them."

Taylor earlier this year ripped footy reporter Tom Browne as they debated the AFL's dilemma of where to play the 2020 Grand Final while Victoria remains in lockdown.

But, just last week, Taylor was also roasted on live TV by Aussie sporting icon Bruce McAvaney, who poked fun of Taylor's weight in the middle of Carlton's thumping win over the Gold Coast in Darwin.

Luke Hodge was bristling with the man known as Bristle.

It all started harmlessly when Taylor mentioned the three quickfire goals to Eddie Betts, Harry McKay and Michael Gibbons just before the main break.

"A lot of threes here Bruce. Three goals. Three minutes. Three entries inside fifty for the Blues," Taylor said.

McAvaney responded: "That's a hat-trick BT in more ways than one".

When BT tried to move the topic of conversation forward to the images of fans on the TIO Stadium hill as shown on the live broadcast without giving McAvaney some love, the 67-year-old pulled him up.

A chuckling McAvaney said with mock anguish: "Duck (Wayne Carey), that's my best work for the night and he's just dished me off".

Taylor quickly grovelled to his colleague: "No, no. That is very nice Bruce. I acknowledged that. The game's too fast Bruce."

As Seven's live footage returned to shots of Carlton fans sitting on the TIO Stadium hill on fold out picnic chairs, McAvaney saw his chance to hit back - and he took it.

"Have a look at those deck chairs set up in the background there," Taylor said.

"Set-up beautifully. Talk about coming prepared. All different seats for all different weights Bruce."

McAvaney couldn't help but take a pot-shot at Taylor's famously round figure.

"Well, you would be a challenge, then wouldn't you," he said with a laugh.

McAvaney explained his cheap shot by simply saying: "Well, I've got a long memory".

Taylor had just best hope Hodge doesn't also have a long memory.

Originally published as Seven star told to shut it in icy exchange